In local football, Norwich United manager Steve Eastaugh has resigned today following the club’s relegation to the Eastern Counties League.

Last season was a dismal one for the Planters in the league, finishing bottom of Isthmian North which sealed their relegation back into the Eastern Counties League Premier Division, the ninth tier of English football, where they spent many seasons before taking up the option of promotion.

However, Eastaugh did lead the Planters to lift the Norfolk Senior Cup at Carrow Road in April with a 4-2 victory over Downham Town just days after their relegation was confirmed.

After holding various roles at other non-league clubs in the region, Eastaugh has been with the Blofield club since 2016 when they were promoted to step 4 of the non-league pyramid. Promoted to manager that summer, he secured a ninth-place finish in his first season at the Plantation Park helm, but couldn’t help them slipping back into the Eastern Counties League in his second, with the club only winning eight league matches all season.

Steve’s brother Andy Eastaugh is Norwich United captain and has made over 200 appearances so far for the club.

Earlier this month the club announced a restructuring of its backroom roles following their relegation, advertising for two new part-time positions of Director of Football and General Manager.