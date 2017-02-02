You walk into a lecture theatre and rush for the last seat. The person you overtook in the corridor looks around the room, slightly panicked and resigns himself to sitting on the steps at the side of the room. Fifteen minutes pass and your lecturer saunters in, apologises for being late, and starts playing a film on the screen. You sink down in your seat and watch the two-decade old documentary with little enthusiasm. The film ends and your lecturer lets you go 55 minutes early.

This isn’t an uncommon experience for many students. Our lectures and seminars are overcrowded, seeing students sitting on the floor or squeezing around tables that are too small. Particularly in the humanities students feel that they aren’t seeing their tuition fees in their lack of contact hours and poor quality curriculums. Many students find themselves running from one side of campus to another for poorly timetabled classes that weren’t worth the effort. In between these classes, students sit on campus eating overpriced food, in their overpriced accommodation, using their overpriced books to write essays that are returned late with illegible feedback. It has become increasingly clear that we are not getting value for money when it comes to our degrees.

As we saw two weeks ago, the university is taking drastic measures to tackle an accommodation shortage that was caused by their over-zealous ambitions for higher student numbers. Despite students being forced to sleep in bunk beds and to stay in academics’ homes, the university has generated an estimated £4 million from accommodation in the last academic year. Further, the Vice-Chancellor has seen a pay increase of £37,000 over the last academic year. Even worse, UEA has spent a staggering £1.1 million to prevent former university staff from taking legal action, instead of spending this money on improving the student experience. The university clearly has a large amount of our money but we have to ask, ‘where is that money going?’

The issue that we can see here is a problem with the university’s obsession with its future development plans. Whether it is the newly built accommodation, Hickling and Barton, or the proposed new science labs at the end of the Chancellors Drive, UEA has chosen to focus on future students at the expense of the current student’s experience.

The highly competitive nature of higher education has caused a culture where universities are increasingly worried about their reputation, and this can be seen with UEA’s quest for shiny new buildings and a squeaky clean legal record. If this strategy continues, UEA will always have great looking prospectuses but an unhappy student body.

There are ways to tell the university to make a change and ensure we are getting value for money from our degrees, but it involves us being proactive. We need to fill in every survey that gets emailed to us and demonstrate our disappointment at the high costs and low quality of our student experience. We need to talk to our course reps and make sure they know all of our complaints and concerns, so they can relay that information back to the university.

Most importantly, we need to actively engage with the student union’s campaigns surrounding student experience and academic issues. If every person reading this newspaper right now used their voice, our university could become a much better place.