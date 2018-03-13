It seems that our previous editorials about the onset of spring were a little premature! As such, I will not mention the weather or the seasons in this editorial.

All has been sunny in the film industry recently, with Film editor Gus giving us his perspective on the recent Berlinale Film Festival on page 7, and the annual movie talking-point, the Academy Awards, being covered on page 9. The office has been engulfed in fierce debate about the latter this week!

We’ve seen student artists spring in to action this week too. Our central features spread on page 14 and 15 showcases some amazing student ‘zines, with an amazing range of art and creative pieces shown. The passion and talent of students is incredible! On page 5 we interview two students who’ve started their own theatre company, which is equally impressive!

There is an impressive deficit of negative articles through all the sections this week, and it’s great to see that people won’t let the mid-semester blues rain on their parade.

Have a good week everyone!