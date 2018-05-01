And now, the end is here, and so I face my final editorial.

It’s been a really busy year, and I’m still struggling to understand how a whole academic year has flown by. It seems only a few weeks ago that we published our Freshers’ issue, or worked on the supplement Contrast that led to a wild open mic, or took the paper to the Student Publication Association National Conference (although that one was only three weeks ago).

As well as those events, some highlights have included working with some passionate and dedicated people to cover events and issues for Venue, including Charlie’s wonderful coverage of Nor-Con last year and Gus’ various Film Festival roundups. I can tell many of our editors and writers are going places!

I’d like to say I’m sad it’s over but Venue goes on, and very soon a new team of you will be taking the baton on to a new year of amazing articles and fantastic art coverage. I’d recommend applying to be an editor – the Concrete and Venue families are amazingly dedicated and wonderful people, and there’s no finer place or people with which to spend a few days each fortnight.