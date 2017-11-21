There is a calmness, I find, something tranquil and true

In walking out in November, the sky crisp, new, and blue,

The leaves on the ground are many, the ones on the trees few,

Forming a path of gold for feet to walk through.

The days are growing shorter, with no sun to look to,

And Christmas lights are twinkling, in warm, comforting lieu.

There is a calmness, I find, something tranquil and true,

In knowing that when walking out in November

Everything will be exactly as you remember

And yet every single part of it will be something new.