There is a calmness, I find, something tranquil and true
In walking out in November, the sky crisp, new, and blue,

The leaves on the ground are many, the ones on the trees few,
Forming a path of gold for feet to walk through.

The days are growing shorter, with no sun to look to,
And Christmas lights are twinkling, in warm, comforting lieu.

There is a calmness, I find, something tranquil and true,
In knowing that when walking out in November

Everything will be exactly as you remember

And yet every single part of it will be something new.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

What do you think?