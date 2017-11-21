There is a calmness, I find, something tranquil and true
In walking out in November, the sky crisp, new, and blue,
The leaves on the ground are many, the ones on the trees few,
Forming a path of gold for feet to walk through.
The days are growing shorter, with no sun to look to,
And Christmas lights are twinkling, in warm, comforting lieu.
There is a calmness, I find, something tranquil and true,
In knowing that when walking out in November
Everything will be exactly as you remember
And yet every single part of it will be something new.