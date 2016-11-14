I don’t think it should be necessary for students over the age of 18 to have to pay a prescription charge.

At the moment, anybody under the age of 18 in full time education is exempt from the charge but with the scrapping of maintenance grants, the cost of basic living will continue to be more of a struggle for many students.

The cost of a prescription is currently £8.40 per item and this could rise. If you look at it this way, people who are on a low-income and not in education are exempt from the charges, so why should students should be treated any differently?

Whatever the situation, if someone requires medication, whether that be long or short term, they should not be denied it because of their financial situation.

Students are often worrying about affording the weekly shop and ideally they should not have to prioritise other utilities over necessary medication.

Hopefully the NUS petition will open the eyes of the government and allow them to see how many students are affected by this unnecessary charge.

If you believe the prescription charge is unfair, donít hesitate to voice your opinion via the online petition, and make a change that will benefit all students.