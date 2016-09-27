Venue are writing this from our glamorous suite in New York, hot off the streets from a long day of show-watching, front-row gazing and hobnobbing with all the it girls. That or we’re sat hunched in our student bedroom, surrounded by magazines and endless open tabs, hastily trying to find the most trendiest trends to bring you before we go to print. We will leave it to you (and Oprah) to decide which of these is true.

Either way, we’ve been sleuthing the offerings at New York Fashion Week this September and are noticing a few trends emerging early.

There’s been a wonderful re-invention of the neckline these past few seasons. The neck has re-emerged as a focus feature in the wardrobe, with cold-shoulder tops and off-the-shoulder dresses being really popular. The bardot neckline has always held a classical allure, and this summer it’s been pairing with the choker- a hangover from the 90’s grunge trend that is so a la mode right now- to create a look at once conservative but also rebellious. There’s something about the combination of concealing but also revealing that feels exciting and playful, whilst still looking really elegant. In a number of New York shows there’ve been shoulders exposed by dresses and shirts. What’s been quite popular is a style that hangs off of one shoulder, creating an asymmetry that we think the high street will tap into through the form of cocktail dresses and evening wear.

The next trend we’re spotting literally sounds like fashion jargon garbage, but bear with us. The future is deconstructed shirting. What on earth is that, we hear you cry? Well it’s doing funky things with shirts. Alexander Wang and Carolina Herrera both offered a twisted, jagged take on shirts, turning them into crop-tops and tube-tops, again revealing the shoulders. We think this trend will manifest on the high street in office-wear that’s also appropriate for the everyday. It’s a very Topshop-appropriate look, mod-ish but still classic.

As we approach the colder months, there’s a catwalk trend that you don’t have to wait for the next season to get involved with. Trench coats have featured heavily in New York, coming in softer fabrics than the usual waterproof, which creates a more slouchy silhouette and a level of comfort. Trench coats have always been considered a staple; a good Mackintosh or long-line duffel is a must-have part of any transitional wardrobe. They’re particularly good around this time of year because they can offer waterproofing without too much bulk or weight to carry around- perfect when the weather is so undecided. Also, if you’re into such things, Kendall Jenner has been spotted wearing one recently too.