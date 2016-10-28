Grass will spring up again, green, dewy, soft;

and crystals of ice will begin to melt.

Earth revived- moss is spongey on its rock,

and lambs arrive, with their white coats of felt.

Soon, wasps disturb lunch aside a warm lake.

Only ice cream sooths the scorching summer.

Butterflies leave nothing in their wake-

the scent of roses impregnates the air.

Leaves then fall, browning, from skeletal trees

forming pulp that’s mushed up by worms and rain.

Early nights, birds don’t sing their melodies,

before snow fall makes treacherous terrain.

Take just one moment from your busy world,

to watch the wonder of nature unfurl.