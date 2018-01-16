Over the last few years, Universities such as Swansea, Central Lancashire and Sheffield have launched initiatives to combat hate crimes, and the University of Manchester and the University of Essex have joined forces with local police for the same reason. After witnessing a spike in the number of hate crime reports following the EU referendum, UEA issued a press release where it, together with Norfolk Police, pledged zero tolerance for what Vice-Chancellor David Richardson called “any form of hatred.”

Leeds University is currently searching for five ‘Hate Crime Support Student Ambassadors’. The position, advertised on their website, is said to offer great opportunities for students who wish to ìmake a difference to the lives of our students’ and help them create new university policies and a ‘sustainable legacy.’ The responsibilities of these ambassadors will include networking with relevant organisations, helping to put in place an online reporting system and create an awareness of hate crime and the already existing ways of reporting it.

True Vision, a national police scheme supporting victims of hate crime, defines this as a crime ‘targeted at a person because of hostility or prejudice,’ and may include ‘verbal abuse, physical assault, domestic abuse, harassment and damage to property.’ As the current systems of reporting this have shown to be dysfunctional, recently culminating with the ‘#MeToo’ campaign, the recruitment of the ëHate Crime Support Student Ambassadors’ at Leeds University may help to rectify this.

However, violent crime is a job for the police, and Leeds University is placing a lot of responsibility on its Hate Crime Support Student Ambassadors when it comes to reporting this. While a violent crime is inexcusable, the recent trend at university campuses of no-platforming speakers and academics that are said to promote hate speech has led to murky definitions of what constitutes verbal abuse. When reporting, Leeds University Union’s Ambassador will have to tread that fine line between endorsing the free exchange of ideas and opinions while also protecting its students from bullying, harassment or cruel behaviour. This level of nuance is shown in Leeds University’s own ‘Freedom of Expression’ protocol, which for example allows criticism of the state of Israel, as long as this critique is expressed in such a form that cannot ‘be taken to be anti-semitic.’ This is the distinction that the Hate Crime Support Student Ambassadors must be able to make. They will have to differentiate between the utterances that target individuals, and those that target a belief, policy or institution.