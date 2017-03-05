Have you seen the Sopranos yet? No? Well, you should. It is no longer a question whether it is worth seeing Sopranos, rather than why it is the best-written show ever, according to the Writers Guild of America.

Sure, Sopranos is not the easiest watch with episodes lasting up to an hour. It is not a perfect binge watch either with episodes usually lacking strong cliffhangers to hook the viewer for the next episode. However, what Sopranos may lack in contemporary television stylistics it makes up in its narrative and creative presentation. Who wouldn’t want to see a New Jersey mob boss named Tony struggling to separate his domestic and crime family affairs, while tackling panic attacks, that interfere with his work and stature, with a help of a therapist?

Sopranos is a modern comment on the life of the criminal world as it lacks the typical glamour presented in classical mafia dramas such as The Godfather or Scarface. Sopranos is fun to watch due to its truthful depiction of how Italian – American mobsters conduct their daily business and struggle to manage their public and private lives. The humorous tone of the series works surprisingly well with characters embarking on a journey to answer tough philosophical questions through their interactions with each other, while serving in their out of the ordinary occupation.

Sopranos may not be everyone’s cup of tea, however, it remains and shall remain the series that redefined family and more importantly – television drama for years to come.