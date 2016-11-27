30 Rock shows mercifully little of the terrible sketch show whose production it follows. The pilot opens by a hotdog stand, as creator and head writer of The Girly Show Liz Lemon buys every sausage and bun available to spite a line-cutting Wall Street-type. A bouncing tune plays as Lemon walks to work while handing out hotdogs to passers-by, most of whom refuse her goofy smile and gift of meat. The tune was coming from Studio 6H, where Girly Show cast members are rehearsing a musical sketch: ‘Pam, The Overly-Confident Morbidly Obese Woman’. Oh god.

Don’t be fooled by the occasional guest performance from Rip Torn: ‘The Larry Sanders Show’ this ain’t. These are not well-adjusted people making a respectable programme. 30 Rock follows weirdos collaborating on lowest-common-denominator, sub-SNL skits about farts and cat ladies. Across seven improbable seasons, the show uses television production as wallpaper to explore bizarre, hilarious and often touching relationships between a diverse – and diversely strange – range of characters. But, despite the frequently wacky plotlines, these people do not solely exist to deliver punchlines. As they attempt to find happiness and success, such circumstances as the very real fear of a cast member stabbing Conan O’Brien, or the trials and tribulations of dating someone who performs a drag act as you, or even a 52 year-old NBC executive attempting to thwart his schoolgirl nemesis, all serve to develop characters and relationships. Liz Lemon, the overworked and underappreciated head writer of an NBC sketch show, the well-meaning nerd trying to ‘have it all’ in New York City, is our hero – but 30 Rock is populated with characters as engaging as they are hilarious. In its tenth anniversary year, it is worth visiting these old friends – or maybe meeting them for the first time.