The 1966 TV series Batman celebrated its 50th anniversary earlier this year, so now is the best time to return to the Batcave and relive the glory days. Batman is probably familiar to the younger generation through after school reruns, and is known for its dated style, poor fighting scenes, stunted dialogue and cheap costumes. All of these failings, of course, make it one of the greatest TV shows ever. Batman is not technically the best show ever, but that does not stop it from being one of the best. The show is as treasured now as it was back when it was released, and rightly so. The nature and styling is so ridiculous that people can’t help but fall in love with the show. The combination of nostalgia and the pure innocence of the show make us almost cheer for joy with every car chase in the Bat-mobile. No one can dislike the exclamations of ‘Smash’ and ‘Zonk’ when our heroes beat up the villain of the week. The show didn’t exist to provide us with a gripping storyline or character arc like modern shows; it focused on providing entertainment above all else. There may not be solid plots or consistent logic, but there is a surfing competition and shark repellent Bat-spray. If you can’t get enough of the series then fear not as there are two films to help fill your quota – with an animated adventure being released this year for the anniversary. So here is to Batman, a purely enjoyable show from every vertical walk to every burst of ‘Holy *insert random phrase here* Batman!’.

