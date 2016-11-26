Binded by me blinded I fell behind did I, dead eye.

Dead eye disclosed this exposed globe close to closed, I sigh.

On my watch the world watches whirled wishwashes, I wish.

Wishing days stopped to stop daze and glaze my eyes glazed, it’s pish.

I count as a cunt, can’t canter, see I see my stupid stupor, my eyes sear.

Sear the lively life I’ve loved and lived here, Hear, Hear! At least I can hear.

__________________

Deafened I defend dead-ends of death, detest this test I attest.

Movies move me move out of mouths licks lips and lapse, into unrest.

Silence in islands of white wight noise annoys quite quiet I riot, and rot.

Rot away and weighed down way down in doubt for grotty ears I forgot.

Muffled my muscles ache and ate til gone, the shrill gong is knotted not for me.

For me it wavers like waves that weave I bereave in the sea; at least I can see.