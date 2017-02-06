The world around me is blue:
blue ground, blue atmosphere, a blue filter wrapped around my eyes.
I have just pushed off against a wall,
and for a few brief moments,
I hang suspended like a star in the sky
or like how clouds hang above lightning in the middle of a storm.
The rapids pull me away,
eager to show me the next attraction,
and I allow myself to follow.
Sustained alone by the oxygen in my lungs
(not needing to breathe for another few moments yet)
I am neither breathing nor not breathing-
just sustained
in stasis.
I could be awake. I could be asleep.
Or maybe sleep is this, but with your eyes shut- no control, just calmly drifting away.
When I finally surface,
I am falling out of a sandglass backwards.
Blue receding from my vision.
And one big breath is all it takes to break the illusion
of awakened sleeping
or of the ceased-breathing living
and of time halting the present.
When the pool is shallow enough for me to stand, I do.
Slick hair, stuck onto me
much as the smell of chlorine masks my own
and I almost feel otherworldly
otherplacely
othertimely
until the feeling passes
all at once.