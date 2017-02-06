The world around me is blue:

blue ground, blue atmosphere, a blue filter wrapped around my eyes.

I have just pushed off against a wall,

and for a few brief moments,

I hang suspended like a star in the sky

or like how clouds hang above lightning in the middle of a storm.

The rapids pull me away,

eager to show me the next attraction,

and I allow myself to follow.

Sustained alone by the oxygen in my lungs

(not needing to breathe for another few moments yet)

I am neither breathing nor not breathing-

just sustained

in stasis.

I could be awake. I could be asleep.

Or maybe sleep is this, but with your eyes shut- no control, just calmly drifting away.

When I finally surface,

I am falling out of a sandglass backwards.

Blue receding from my vision.

And one big breath is all it takes to break the illusion

of awakened sleeping

or of the ceased-breathing living

and of time halting the present.

When the pool is shallow enough for me to stand, I do.

Slick hair, stuck onto me

much as the smell of chlorine masks my own

and I almost feel otherworldly

otherplacely

othertimely

until the feeling passes

all at once.