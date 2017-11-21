Michael Palin, it seems, is as nice as everyone says he is. His career has stretched from Monty Python through to this year’s The Death of Stalin via numerous successful films, travel documentaries and publishing deals as an author and diarist. In that time the Yorkshireman has been awarded a CBE and become a household name across the world. He has come to Norwich to open this year’s Norwich Film Festival with a screening of his classic 1984 film A Private Function at a packed Banking Hall venue. It’s a measure of Palin’s modesty that he is willing to sit through a film about which the general consensus is that it is hardly one of his best.

Before the throng arrives and the film starts, Palin is led into an embarrassingly large room for his slight figure, where Concrete and the EDP await, after an appearance on Look East. The whole of Norwich, it seems, wants a bit of Palin. He speaks to Concrete first, pulling a chair round to face us. Despite the room’s general malaise of noise, he maintains impeccable eye contact for the entire ten minute interview, actually seems to consider the questions and offers genuinely insightful answers.

The Oxford alumnus is only too keen to talk to student journalists, a big believer in young people making and writing the headlines.

He reflects on the late ‘70s he diarised: “Universities were perhaps a little more, you’d say combative, in their approach to things. Now, maybe people are more wary about what they can say and what they can do.

“But it’s still true, I prefer to talk to universities or to that kind of age group about the work I’m doing because that was how old I was when I was deciding what to do, whether to continue acting or writing, that was the age I was when I took all the various decisions, so I think perhaps I open up more to people of that age.”

Palin is disarming in his modesty as he discusses his long career, choosing a travel anecdote to illustrate his coming-of-age as a documentary maker, when he learned to shift the focus towards the locals as opposed to coming in and telling their story for them.

“When we did Around the World in 80 Days,” Palin reflects, “I was recruited to do it and off we went. There was no script at all so it was just a series of encounters and interviews. I wasn’t sure to start with how I should play it. Should I be a knowing presence talking to people, should I be someone impersonating Phileas Fogg, should I be acting?” He soon got the hang of it.

“My talent,” he continued, “if it was a talent, was just getting on with various people along the way and letting them tell the story rather than me top down saying, this is what is happening here. I did eventually, after a while, realise that I shouldn’t worry. Let comedy in. Comedy is a very important part of me anyway.”

He wryly concludes: “Don’t try and pretend to be anyone else, be yourself. I was being me which is about 72 percent humour… probably.”

He’s told us he likes opening up to students. What the hell are we asking him about travel for? Concrete straightens its tie, gets back on message (all in that captivating eye-contact) and asks Michael for one piece of advice he’d give

UEA students interested in following his path into TV or film. He thinks for a second: “You’ve got to be determined, you’ve got to have confidence, they’re obvious.

“One way of doing that I think is always to work with a collaborator, I’ve found not in film but certainly when I started writing with Terry Jones and all that, it was really important to have both of us there because on one day you don’t have the energy the other person does. You push each other along.”

More modesty abounds: “You’ve got to be quite thick skinned. People will say, ‘no, I don’t want to see that’. Push your way in, show it to them. There’ll be dozens of rejections. I’ve had rejections. I’ve done many films that have got terrible reviews, but you keep going, you make it better each time. So I’d say determination is very important, and collaboration.”

Ah yes, collaboration. AKA the Pythons. The jewel in Palin’s career crown. The Life of Brian and Holy Grail are names which have been passed down the generations and become classics.

I try and push the ‘modesty’ angle. Surely he’ll snap soon when asked about the modern state of TV and film? Not a hint… Talk turns to streaming, about which he is surprisingly positive: “I’m old fashioned really and I don’t tend to stream a lot of films. I think from what I can tell it’s ensured that there’s a demand for films and as far as I can see they’re films which are not necessarily big commercial films and that’s good because that’s what you need, you need films of different ideas and sometimes awkward ideas, rather than films that are a sequel of a prequel of a whatever. So the more films that are made, I suppose you could say the better. And it certainly seems like Netflix have got a lot of money now to commission a lot of people to make films. So in that way, streaming has put money into the industry.”

If doctors are the worst patients, are comedians and actors the hardest TV viewers to please? Not in Palin’s case, it seems.

“I’m watching some big series at the moment, there’s a very good American series on the Vietnam War which is really good because I grew up with that. I tend to watch a lot of very gloomy Scandinavian dramas, I do like those really dark, depressing things, they cheer me up no end!” Positive mentions for W1A and Fleabag follow, “I just drop in every now and then on comedy,” he admits. “I don’t see a lot of it.”

Palin has seen a lot, and reflects with just a slight rose-tint that the proliferation of drama nowadays has its downsides: “I rather long for the days when there was only two channels, either this or that,” Palin explains. “You could say ‘oh, there’s nothing on tonight’. But nowadays you can’t say there’s nothing on tonight, there’s 500 channels, there’s got to be something somewhere! I watch sport on television, football and stuff but mainly I’d rather be writing or doing something myself than staring at a screen.”

Palin has published several volumes of his diaries. I can’t help but wonder if Concrete will get a mention under the 9th November 2017.

A grin creeps onto the 74-year-old’s chiselled face as I read back some of his reflections on visits to UEA back to him. He’s bashful in his feigned surprise, the effortless modesty continuing. “Ooh,” he remarks, “that’s rather good!”

It’s nearly impossible to write about Palin without mentioning the characteristic with which he has become synonymous – his widely appreciated ‘nice-ness’. All of Palin’s travel books are available for free on his website, a decision he describes as a good one. Concrete asked him to elaborate on his motives: “I thought all this information, all this travel, I got paid for it, the BBC have paid me, this is to encourage other people who are interested in travel to not have to pay to get on the site, to get access to it.

“The great joy of doing the journeys was to share them with people, and to make it as easy as possible for especially younger people who may want to go somewhere to find their way around all the places I’ve been. Charging them a fiver or something seemed pointless.”

The grin returns: “Whether I continue that I don’t know. As the book sales fall, we might have to put a little premium on!”

As for A Private Function, it’s not one of his best but it’s by no means a bad film. Palin stars opposite a young Maggie Smith, their second film in three years.

Our man is a hapless chiropodist who steals a live pig in the midst of wartime oppression, coming up against nosy neighbours, the law, and a bunch of bent coppers who had been planning the same heist for months.

During the following question-and-answer session chaired by Guardian film critic Peter Bradshaw (perhaps a future candidate for a festival Q&A in his own right) the sheer variety of Palin’s career is covered: everyone has their own favourite. He fields questions on the Pythons (obviously), his many travel experiences, his acting and comedy, and even a book of limericks he published.

You realise that selling out Open’s Banking Hall tonight may be a footnote in his diary, if we’re lucky. As personable in the flesh as in character, a CV more varied than practically anyone and a Yorkshire twang uninhibited by years spent living in London.

Michael Palin acts like a normal bloke who happens to have been endowed with a gift for longevity and adoration.

Long may that continue.