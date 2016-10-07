Oxjam is a month-long festival that’s all about celebrating local music and raising money to fight global poverty. This Saturday, it’s taking over some of the best venues in Norwich. The festival will feature live music from local artists all day – and students can get in for just a few quid.

The Oxjam Norwich Takeover kicks off at Gonzo’s Tea Room at 2pm, with a stage of singer-songwriters headlined by Maya Law ready to give you some chilled Saturday afternoon vibes. In the evening, The Birdcage will be filled with folk music – including Lee Gordon, playing new material from his acclaimed debut EP Beach House – and The Owl Sanctuary will be bringing you alternative tunes from Dazy Crown and more. The day finishes (and the night begins) with an after party at the Alley that stretches into the small hours.

As if the killer line-up wasn’t enough, students have a 20% discount on tickets. Show your student ID to get in on the door for just £3 at each venue, or buy an access-all-areas wristband online for £8. And all of that money is going to Oxfam, a charity working to help some of the world’s poorest people and end poverty for good.

The festival has been made possible by a team of volunteers lead by Takeover Manager Laura Goldthorp, who is starting her final year at UEA. Juggling a dissertation and a charity music festival isn’t easy, but she is being helped out by Marketing Coordinator Daisy Jones – who’s a recent UEA graduate and an ex-Concrete editor – and Fundraising Coordinator Steven Burkett, plus a few friends at UEA.

Laura stated that “It’s been great to have support from the UEA Oxfam society and UEA Live Music Society. Many of their members will be volunteering on the day with venue managing and ticket selling and have been a great support throughout the process.

“We’re asking people to give what they can for Oxfam. Volunteers have given us their time, artists have given us their talent, and venues have given us their space. It’s all adding up to make something amazing – and now all we need is people to come along and enjoy it!”

To find out more and get your wristband, check out Oxjam Norwich on Facebook.