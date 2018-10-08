After falling in love with Pale Waves’ track The Tide earlier this year, I was eagerly anticipating their debut album and expecting big things. With a female lead Pale Waves offers something refreshing to the indie scene. You can’t help but be intoxicated by lead singer Heather Baron-Gracie’s voice and the band’s mix of indie pop and indie rock, which is similar to The 1975. Despite having a lot to live up to, Pale Waves debut album, My Mine Makes Noises, does not disappoint.

I first heard Eighteen whilst listening to Radio One and have not been able to get the track out of my head since. It has been compared to the 2012 single Clarity by Zedd and Foxes, which heightened the album’s publicity. However, instead of being regarded as a reason to dislike the new track (if you’re put off by the link to a mainstream DJ), this just goes to show that Pale Waves provide an upbeat sound, cutting through the mostly melancholic indie crowd.

Eighteen isn’t the only banger however, standing out is There’s a Honey and Television Romance, and rising above them all is my personal pick Came in Close. The songs on the album run into one another, perfect for listening to as background music whilst working or for the commute onto campus. The album covers the typical themes like romance and heartbreak as most indie albums do, buts it’s refreshing to listen to songs that also cover other emotions, such as grief. The song Karl (I Wonder What It’s Like to Die) talks of a brother dying and, although it isn’t the best song ever written, it provides a nostalgic tone and a sentimental closing to the album. My Mind Makes Noises has flooded my Spotify and will be on repeat well into the winter.