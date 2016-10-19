Parks and Rec may always be remembered as the TV show which first introduced the world to the most unlikely Hollywood leading man: Chris Pratt, and heavily borrowed the mockumentary format that worked so well for The Office, but it’s easily one of the best sitcoms of the last 10 years. While on the surface Parks and Rec may simply be stealing the successful template of The Office with the ensemble cast, shaky handheld documentary style camera and lack of a laughter track, this is simply as it was created by the same mind that developed The Office for an American audience and they obviously went by the ‘if it ain’t broke, dont fix it’ philosophy.

However, inevitable Office comparisons aside – inevitable as Parks and Rec was intended to be a spin off to it – what makes the show better than its big brother is the characters who are as memorable as they are hilarious. The writers’ dedication to seeing that each character has an interesting and often laugh out loud character arc is precisely why the show has lasted so long and attracted much of its critical praise. While everyone has their favourite character, whether it be Andy – the man child, Leslie – the sometimes inappropriately upbeat optimist, the icing on the cake is undoubtedly Ron Swanson – the deadpan director who passionately hates the government for which he works for.

On paper a show focusing on a Midwestern parks department with a relatively unknown cast sounds like a train crash waiting to happen but remarkably it works due to its memorable characters, razor sharp scripts and its tendency to not patronise the audience. Parks and Rec succeeds primarily in its consistency throughout all 7 series, as while most other sitcoms tend to dip in quality towards the latter series (The Office), Parks and Rec only improves upon the previous series. Making smart decisions like boosting Chris Pratt to a series regular after the first series and adding a sprinkling of cameos throughout the 125 episodes from the likes of seasoned comic actors Bill Murray, Louis C.K and Paul Rudd keeps the show fresh and utterly binge watchable.

If you’ve been scrolling through Netflix after a long day and you just want something light and 20 minutes long, then dive straight into Parks and Rec. A word of warning: stick it out through the first series as after a shaky start it only gets better.