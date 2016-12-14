Paterson follows the week of a bus driver, Paterson (Adam Driver), in the city of Paterson, New Jersey. The man spends his days listening to his passengers, sharing moments at home with his wife (Golshifteh Farahani), making a stop at his bar while taking their dog out, and, most of all, writing poetry in his notebook. But beyond paying tribute to poetry, the film also deals with the topics of ambition and reliance on others.

Once again, Jarmusch manages to describe the situations of everyday life with sufficient distance in order to give them a certain mysticism. Like Paterson trying to turn his pack of matches into a poem at the very beginning of the film, the director is constantly turning nothing into something metaphorical throughout this story. He experiments with different cinema grammar tools than his usual ones, like ambient electronic music instead of his typical old school scores. Yet Paterson also takes up some elements that are characteristic of a Jarmusch film, as the omnipresence of music in the characters or their discussions, the unexpected humour, and the slow rhythm in his storytelling.

Indeed, there is a scene where the main character explains that when you’re a child you learn there are three dimensions (height, width, depth), and then later you hear there’s a fourth one: time. With this film, Jarmusch uses time and repetition to extract beauty out of insignificant details. This process permits the existence of brilliant supporting roles in addition to Paterson and his wife, both of them cleverly interpreted by Driver and Farahani. This film proves that she is as magnetic and able to deliver remarkable performances in English as in the French and Iranian productions she used to appear in.

In the end, Paterson is certainly one of the best releases from the American filmmaker, which is bad news for those who are sceptical of slow paced storytelling.