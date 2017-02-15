The New England Patriots produced a record breaking comeback against the Atlanta Falcons to win Superbowl LI last weekend. The Patriots recovered from 21-0 and 28-3 down in the contest to send the game into the first overtime Superbowl in NFL history. Running back James White scored the winning touchdown 11 minutes into the extra period to give New England a sensational 34-28 victory.

The Patriots have now won five Superbowl titles since 2000, with all of those victories coming under the leadership of head coach Bill Belichick who surpasses legendary Pittsburgh Steelers coach Chuck Noll for the most Superbowl wins. It means that New England star Tom Brady becomes the first quarterback ever to receive five Superbowl winners’ rings, alongside his fourth Superbowl MVP award, another record.

An evening of such joy and delight for Brady, Belichick and Patriots Nation threatened to be one of misery at the start of the night, however, Atlanta rushed to a seemingly unassailable 21-0 lead inside the opening half at Houston’s NRG Stadium. A pointless first quarter saw the Falcons dominate the play but fail to get on the scoreboard, something they rectified in some style after the restart.

A lightning strike from the Falcons on the Patriots defence saw Devonta Freeman get on the board first, completing a 71-yard play with a five-yard touchdown before Matt Bryant’s kick was good for a 7-0 Falcons lead. Less than five minutes later, Atlanta doubled the scoring, Julio Jones the main man receiving twice from Matt Ryan for big yardage to set up a 19-yard completion for Austin Hooper with the Falcons 3rd & 9 in the second quarter. Bryant’s kick was good as the Falcons raced into a 14-0 lead.

The Patriots then received the football, but Brady was intercepted with two minutes remaining of the half with Robert Alford returning for 82-yards to make it 21-0. New England responded with a 41-yard field goal by Gostowski for a 21-3 deficit at the half way stage.

As the game entered its third quarter, it looked to be over for Brady and co. An 85-yard drive from the Falcons culminated in Tevin Coleman receiving a 6-yard reception from Ryan to make it 28-3. No side had recovered a 10 point swing in the half century existence of the Superbowl, let alone the Patriots’ 25-point deficit.

The Pats fightback began when James White recorded a five-yard touchdown from Brady’s throw even though Gostowski’s kick was no good. If the third quarter was the aperitif, the fourth was the main for the rejuvenated Patriots. Gostowscki reduced the arrears to 16 points with a field goal before Danny Amendola made it 18-26 after the reception from Brady. The Patriots then converted a fake field goal for an extra two points to move within one score of a level game.

With just 57 seconds left on the clock, New England completed the longest drive of the contest featuring a sensational catch by Julian Edelman when the ball appeared to have broken loose. The Pats completed the 91-yard move one-yard from the end zone through James White before Brady and Amendola combined for the extra two points to move the scores level at 28-28, and the game into overtime.

The Patriots won the coin-toss as the Superbowl entered its first ever extra period, and with that, the stage was set for one of the greatest comebacks in sporting history. New England drove forward and when Atlanta’s De’Vondre Campbell was found guilty of a pass interference call, the Pats found themselves first-and-goal on the Falcons two-yard line.

From here, there was to be no mistake. James White took the ball and ran central at the Falcons defence, narrowly getting the football over the line to seal a record breaking triumph and an historical 34-28 victory.

The only question that remains is whether Brady will be around to defend his title next season, with rumours abounding that the quarterback is set to retire.