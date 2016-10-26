I was moulded by the faded paving stones
that ran up and down my grandmother’s street;
I would jump over cracks in the concrete
like my life depended on it,
thinking I might slip between the fine lines
and be consumed by the creatures lurking beneath
the safety of this neighbourhood, my family, these doors
to suburban homes, each identical, each
containing a widow or a wife or a life
so often forgotten about.
I was moulded, not only by each chromosome
that was passed down from your dimpled smile,
your eyelashes and finger nails, but by your home:
Your useless washing machine, blocked drains,
shelves of board games, brown carpets, religious relics
and that dusty liquor cabinet, each bottle still full
with the weight of your tears,
because he could never return to drink them away.
I grew up on my grandmother’s sofa, her thick bolognese and milky tea.
I was moulded by the rough bark on her frail, contorted apple tree,
which left my elbows, my feet, my knees covered in blisters.
This is the part of the city nobody talks about:
you can barely hear the tubes rumbling
so slightly removed from the pushing and the rushing;
the fumes could not catch us here and the air
felt still and silent, like it was waiting for a storm.
But this was still London, just slightly more affordable,
at that time, at least. This was London,
the way I remember it, the clearest one
that harbours in my mind.
—
It was also the train rides home
that moulded my childhood;
how small I felt, how invisible in underground tunnels –
pushed around like I was in a pinball machine.
Back then, squeezing into overly crowded buses
was normal for me, so was falling asleep to the beats
of far off speakers that vibrated through the streets
and the shouts and screams
which woke me from my dreams.
But it wouldn’t be long until we would see her again
waiting for us on that school step
to push through crowds to take us home,
to feed us apple strudel, to comb our hair,
to cook and clean and never ask for a thing in a return.
I didn’t realise how busy it all was until we left her.
Left her in a city where she had no one left to wait for.
It seems strange that the same concrete
paving stones still lie there,
cemented to her street.
How peculiar that the place I felt safest
now shelters people alien to me.
And the London I float back to
is not the same one I hold close to me.
It lives independently of a person who taught me
the value of a smile
and the pain of goodbye.