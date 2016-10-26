I was moulded by the faded paving stones

that ran up and down my grandmother’s street;

I would jump over cracks in the concrete

like my life depended on it,

thinking I might slip between the fine lines

and be consumed by the creatures lurking beneath

the safety of this neighbourhood, my family, these doors

to suburban homes, each identical, each

containing a widow or a wife or a life

so often forgotten about.

I was moulded, not only by each chromosome

that was passed down from your dimpled smile,

your eyelashes and finger nails, but by your home:

Your useless washing machine, blocked drains,

shelves of board games, brown carpets, religious relics

and that dusty liquor cabinet, each bottle still full

with the weight of your tears,

because he could never return to drink them away.

I grew up on my grandmother’s sofa, her thick bolognese and milky tea.

I was moulded by the rough bark on her frail, contorted apple tree,

which left my elbows, my feet, my knees covered in blisters.

This is the part of the city nobody talks about:

you can barely hear the tubes rumbling

so slightly removed from the pushing and the rushing;

the fumes could not catch us here and the air

felt still and silent, like it was waiting for a storm.

But this was still London, just slightly more affordable,

at that time, at least. This was London,

the way I remember it, the clearest one

that harbours in my mind.

—

It was also the train rides home

that moulded my childhood;

how small I felt, how invisible in underground tunnels –

pushed around like I was in a pinball machine.

Back then, squeezing into overly crowded buses

was normal for me, so was falling asleep to the beats

of far off speakers that vibrated through the streets

and the shouts and screams

which woke me from my dreams.

But it wouldn’t be long until we would see her again

waiting for us on that school step

to push through crowds to take us home,

to feed us apple strudel, to comb our hair,

to cook and clean and never ask for a thing in a return.

I didn’t realise how busy it all was until we left her.

Left her in a city where she had no one left to wait for.

It seems strange that the same concrete

paving stones still lie there,

cemented to her street.

How peculiar that the place I felt safest

now shelters people alien to me.

And the London I float back to

is not the same one I hold close to me.

It lives independently of a person who taught me

the value of a smile

and the pain of goodbye.