The 2017 PDC World Darts Championship gets underway at the iconic Alexandra Palace on 15th December with 64 of the world’s best players set to battle it out for the £1.65m first prize. The sport’s showpiece event will see spectators collectively sink 250,000 pints between them across a two week period as Gary Anderson attempts to win the crown for the third year in a row.

The Scotsman defeated double World Champion Adrian Lewis in the final of last year’s event, overcoming ‘Jackpot’ 7-5 in the final to make it back-to-back titles following his 7-6 win over Phil Taylor in 2015. Anderson has not enjoyed good form in 2016, however, failing to reach the final of any major competition and only reaching the semi-finals of four TV tournaments. The 45-year-old has been hampered in his throwing by a switch from contact lenses to glasses, a situation he will hope to have sorted to allow for a smooth defence of his title once again.

Standing in his way is Michael van Gerwen. The mercurial Dutchman has been in scintillating form this season, winning seven majors including the Premier League, World Matchplay, UK Open and the most recent tournament, the Players Championship. Van Gerwen has been untouchable in the past year and will be looking to claim his second World Championship three years on from his first in 2014.

The 27-year-old has accumulated over £1 million in prize money already this season and after falling at the third round stage of the Championships last year, will be eager to make the final for the first time in three years. The World Championships have proven to be MVGs stumbling block in the past, but with such good form ahead of this year’s renewal, the flying Dutchman is the firm favourite to go all the way this year.

Van Gerwen will face competition from his closest challenger throughout 2016, Peter Wright. The Scotsman has pushed van Gerwen all the way this year, reaching the quarter-finals or better of 13 TV tournaments, including finishing runner-up in the UK Open and World Series of Darts Finals. Wright, famed for his flamboyant clothing and outlandish hairstyle, has upped his game to become the third ranked player ahead of Phil Taylor and now represents the biggest challenge to the world’s top two players. Whether Wright can better his 2014 showing which ended in a final defeat to van Gerwen of all people remains to be seen, but with scoring that consistently averages over 100 points and a newly found clinical finishing ability in his game, the 46-year-old is odds-on to reach the latter stages of the tournament once again.

While Wright is in the form of his life, 16 time World Champion Phil Taylor is without a major win since August 2014. The 56-year-old from Burslem has slipped to fourth in the PDC World rankings and could only make it to the round of 16 stage last year before suffering a 4-3 defeat to Dutch whirlwind, Jelle Klaasen. Taylor’s form this year has been underwhelming at best, sparking rumours of a possible retirement following the conclusion of this, his 26th World Championship.

Of the rest of the pack, Norwich’s own Darren Webster will be aiming for a prolonged run in the tournament after a superb showing in the Players Championship last month. The Norfolk based thrower who also works in property development produced some excellent darts to see off Raymond van Barneveld amongst others to reach the semi-finals, where he lost out to eventual winner Michael van Gerwen, that despite taking a 6-0 lead.

Webster’s best showing at the Worlds came in 2007 when he reached the quarter-final stage but he has underperformed since, failing to go beyond the round of 32 in his last four appearances at the Alexandra Palace.

Dave Chisnall will also be hoping for an extended run in the competition after a solid 2016 on the pro tour, while Adrian Lewis, James Wade and Michael Smith will all be looking to mount challenges. The PDC is also blessed with a plethora of up and coming youth players who will be looking to make their mark including Benito van de Pas, Jamie Lewis and Welshman Gerwyn Price who has been tipped as a future champion.

One man who will not be at the World Championships is former World Champion and Sky pundit, Eric Bristow. ‘The Crafty Cockney’ has been embroiled in controversy involving a series of tweets he sent concerning recent abuse allegations within football. The tweets, since deleted, suggested that victims of abuse were not “proper men” and that they should “sort out” the abusers. Bristow also seemed to conflate paedophilia with homosexuality, calling the abusers “poofs”. He issued a statement admitting his wording was wrong and has since apologised on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, despite initially defending his tweets.