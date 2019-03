You may have heard about a little issue known as Brexit rearing its ugly head on the media circuit. Its misinformation, toxic political agendas and intense polarity has left many disenfranchised by one of the most important issues of a generation.

But even if you’re bored of Brexit (which is an entirely justified stance), there are plenty who aren’t on both sides of the debate.

One group still going at it is the People’s Vote campaign. This ‘People’s Vote’ is essentially another referendum on Brexit. They cite ongoing divisions and stagnation in government policy to outline the need for a new referendum and use themselves as an avenue for positive political change, a kind of cutting through all the Brexit jargon if you will.

Recently they posted a video of a supposed Leave voter who now wants to vote again, but this time for Remain. The problem is, that’s a lie. This person is in fact Paul Tomlin, who voted to Remain in the first place. Accordingly the People’s Vote announced ‘on this occasion, our vetting procedures fell short of our usual standards’.

With this in mind there remains a couple of plausible possibilities for the misrepresentation. Firstly they are wilfully misleading the public in order to further their campaign. The other is sheer incompetence. Neither is particularly enlightening for their movement. For a movement whose main focus is the hypocrisy of the rhetoric surrounding Brexit the stance they seemed to have taken could be seen as somewhat hypocritical. Perhaps this debacle is a symptom of a desire to push a political agenda regardless of whether it fits the narrative of the movement itself. What the People’s Vote have succeeded in doing, in this respect, is creating a somewhat unified voice for those who feel there is no hope for any form of Brexit deal. However they have done this at the cost of their integrity, forfeiting rational debate and valid discussion for another playing chip in the game of Brexit.

This political chip has now undermined them and so we’re left with the same old problem we encounter at every turn of modern political discourse. Perhaps this campaign is a force for good in the turmoil of politics, or maybe it’s just another movement plagued by vindictive tactics that seem to have dominated 21st century politics.