With the term time fridge looking a little despondent, the frosty vista of campus life, and the looming dread of a dissertation deadline, the spring term can feel a tad uninspiring.

Spring is a fantastic time to travel, discounted rates and general lack of interest from the working population make it an affordable time for adventure if you aren’t shackled by a 9 to 5.

Krakow

Krakow is bitterly cold at this time of year, but achingly beautiful. Flights are available from as little as £65 return and a 3 bedroom apartment in the city centre can be obtained via Air BnB for £10 per person per night. At the current exchange rate, £1 buys 5 Polish Zloty, to contextualize things, 8 Zloty is the average price of a pint and a meal for two at a traditional Polish Restaurant is exceedingly cheap at around 30 Zloty per head.

Within the city, culture abounds; from the historic Kazimierz (Jewish) district to the Wieliczka Salt Mines in the greater metropolitan area, where, should you be feeling romantic, you can even get hitched.

Travel two hours south of Krakow and you’ll discover the snowy peaks and icy lakes of the Tatra Mountains where snowmobiles and sleigh rides are abundant. Finally, a trip to Auschwitz is imperative, if only to put into perspective the ephemeral nature of your university worries.

Essaouira

Expense is not always synonymous with the exotic. Sub £100 flights to Essaouira, Morocco are readily available and an average temperature of 20 degrees is a world away from the 4 degrees of my kitchen as I sit and write this. The port city on Morocco’s Atlantic coast is a superb place to throw yourself into the potent waters and surf until the Alizée wind has banished the last vestiges of an English winter from your tired bones.

Furthermore, a double room in any one of the city’s numerous Riads can be booked for as little as £18 per night so you’ll sleep soundly in the knowledge that it’s costing you less than two cinema tickets.

Venice

Spring is one of the best times of the year to visit Venice. Before the tourists descend and the weather hits melting point, the next couple of months offer a lot to explore.

The Easter weekend inevitably provides a lot of opportunity for celebration, and what’s more, the 25th April marks the Festa di Saint Marco, the feast day of the Patron Saint of Venice. Tradition has it that all men in the city on April 25th should give their partner a long-stemmed rose.

The biggest Spring celebration in Venice is the Vogalonga. 1,500 boats of all shapes and sizes descend on the canals in a colourful sight that is one of the most beautiful that the city has to offer.