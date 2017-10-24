American Horror Story’s standalone format each series means the viewer can decide what type of horror they want to watch; from Asylum, which follows a group of institutionalised patients in the 1960’s, to a Cult which takes place after the 2016 Trump election. The first 10 minutes of each episode ar the most chilling, leaving you on the edge of your seat. The suspense is ramped not just during the first episode, but the whole season, making for a binge worthy show. Unexpected twists and the occasional gory scenes throughout every season make the show a Halloween must watch.

– Hannah Evens

Although it might not seem like it at first, Bates Motel is one of creepiest psychological horror dramas out there. The prequel to the loved Hitchcock film traps your attention and leaves you with a thirst to know who will be the next victim of our protagonist, Norman Bates, played by Freddie Highmore. His intimate, definitely obsessive relationship with his mother will certainly leave you spooked. Even though you can smell crazy on him from a mile away, one will always end up wondering how that quiet boy develops into a killer with a personality disorder we all still sort of love.

– Daniela Ponjuan Sanabria

Being Human is perhaps one of the most underrated supernatural TV series of the last 10 years. The premise is essentially: a werewolf, a vampire and a ghost share a flat in Bristol. While that sentence may sound like the start of a bad joke, it is a heartwarming drama with brilliant chemistry between leads: Russell Tovey, Aidan Turner, and Lenora Crichlow. It may be a weird hybrid of kitchen sink drama (who drank the milk etc), sporadic playful banter and straight out supernatural subplots, but the laughs and drama blend together perfectly in this supernatural-comedy-drama.

– Dan Struthers

If you’re looking for a period show that doesn’t scrimp on horror and gore, then look no further than Salem, set in the titular town which is besieged by witches. What is so great about the premise is how the show turns the witch trials to the witches’ advantage, with a coven of witches manipulating Puritans into completing a sacrifice that will unleash the devil. It will take you all three seasons to learn who to trust, and even by the show’s finale you’ll be conflicted about who you should have been rooting for. It’s dark, gruesome, and downright gut-wrenching – the perfect watch for Halloween.

– Jodie Bailey

Supernatural has everything you could want in a Halloween TV show: monsters, demons, two really hot dudes, abandoned houses and an awesome soundtrack. It’s the right amount of scary,with small jump scares here and there, but nothing to keep you awake at night. But the main reason to watch it is because it is absolute trash, which is what everyone wants on Halloween. I mean, that’s why people watch terrible horror movies, right? If you want bad special effects and cringy storylines alongside lovable characters and a perpetual apocalypse, give Supernatural a go this October.

– Yaiza Canopoli

A door opens, and suddenly a man in a suit takes you through what is guaranteed to be a tale full of existential dread, horror, and moral life-lessons. This is Rod Serling, the brain-child behind one of the longest-running shows on television – The Twilight Zone. Each episode introduces a new story, and a new claustrophobic dilemma for the characters. Follow a woman as she meets her evil doppelganger in ‘Mirror Image’, or join a ballerina, an army Major and a clown as they scrabble for survival in ‘Five Characters in Search of an Exit’. There are hundreds of episodes fit for the even the most discerning film student.

– Hattie Griffiths