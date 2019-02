Sharp pangs

Stab my stomach

On my back,

In pain.

A hole inside of me,

I am not complete.

My vagina is a gateway for the other.

I want to take a needle and pierce the eye with red thread,

I want to sew together the lips that engulf my emptiness.

Red.

Flesh.

Raw.

My external skin is tough,

But my insides are not.

I am permeable.

I am vulnerable.