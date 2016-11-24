Pete Doherty has been many things to many people in his career. It does take a certain character to front one of indie’s most influential bands, go through drug addiction and appear in a French arthouse film, whilst still being capable of putting out music on the other side.

London’s infamous rogue has had a colourful career, rising to prominence as the frontman of The Libertines, a band whose Hyde Park comeback in 2014 had every indie kid wetting themselves with glee. Three nights at Alexandra Palace, a new album and an arena tour, (something monumental enough to even excite my dad to the point of cheering), only added to the wonder that the hot mess the band used to be had found cohesion.

In the years between the multiple comebacks of the band, Doherty fronted Babyshambles, the folky, more mature counterpart to the band of Pete’s youth. This lasted until they hit the live stage, where my memory is of a drunk Doherty 45 minutes late, an amazing show punctuated by sheer chaos.

Since the fateful night at Hyde Park, Doherty has been through rehab and settled down somewhat. Without the chaos in his life it would be apt to wonder whether the excitement may have gone from his music.

With his new solo effort, Hamburg Demonstrations, he has created his most coherent release without the creative support of Libertines co-frontman Carl Barat. Nothing quite reaches the delirious heights of ‘Albion’ or ‘F*ck Forever’, but the standard of the album is consistently high. Unlike past efforts, the slower numbers don’t become dreary or rambling. He also benefits from the regular addition of female vocals, providing a clarity to the narratives of the songs.

The past few years have provided a mix of versatility and fluidity to Doherty’s writing. There is, as usual for a Doherty effort, a rich blend of styles, but they are more professionally bridged than lurched between, an issue some have had with all previous non-Libertines Doherty releases. This prevents the album from fizzling out into dull oblivion, and without ever confusing you as to what is coming out of the speakers.

The middle of the album has a treasure trove of bangers up its sleeve. ‘Oily Boker’ is probably the best song on the album, but none of its neighbours on the track list pale in comparison.

The album as a whole has a wonderful lo-fi feel to it that feels almost like you are sharing a room with the musician. Intimacy has always been Doherty’s greatest strength and his attempt to avoid the nebulous is what makes this album one of his best. It takes the more relaxed tracks and adds the chaos he thrives on, without making it messy. But mostly it just takes away the layer of polish that often hinders his stark delivery. From the mess of younger years, it seems Doherty has finally found a solid foundation.