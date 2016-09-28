We had the opportunity to chat with Matt Bowman, frontman of the hugely successful indie-rock band, The Pigeon Detectives. With a brand new single, ‘Lose Control’, and a fifth album on the way early next year, the West Yorkshire quintet have been on a long journey since releasing their debut album Wait for Me, a major hit back in 2007. Having appeared at a few festivals over the summer, the band are excited to get back on the road. Here’s your opportunity to catch them playing some smaller, more intimate gigs whilst promoting their new album. Dates below.

Hey Matt, have you guys performed in Norwich before?

Yes we’ve played Norwich many times; we’ve played at the university, the Waterfront and even in the Art Centre back in the day.

What does it feel like to have all your tour dates sell out?

It’s nice. It’s testament to just how loyal our fan base is, they’ve been there for the last 10 years and it’s nice that they’re still sticking around. It wasn’t too unexpected because of the nature of the tour as it’s an opportunity to catch us in a more intimate setting. They are probably some of the smallest venues we’ve played in seven to eight years, but we have quite a few pieces of new material to try out so it will be nicer to have a smaller audience.

There have been several different stories, but how did you come up with the band name?

You know what, it was so long ago I don’t even know what the truth is anymore. Naylor said, “Dave breeds pigeons, and there’s a pigeon that lives in a shed, that’s his special pigeon, and this pigeon actually writes all the songs”.

(Bowman’s Twitter however says the band is in fact named after a 1970’s French cartoon. So who knows? Bowman even said that he and Wilson pulled the cracker during Christmas dinner together and that they found the name in there.)