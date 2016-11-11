The last residents of the sprawling migrant camp on the French side of the English Channel have been evacuated. Approximately 291 women and children transferred to family centers around France, meaning the authorities can close the camp for good.

A huge crowd of refugees had gravitated towards a site in Calais, in Northern France over the past year. An estimated 7000 immigrants had been living there with living conditions deteriorating rapidly. Most of these immigrants set up camp there with the intention of crossing into the United Kingdom. France began demolition of the camp on 24 October, and has since cleared the camp.

This is an echo of the crisis in 1999, during which many refugees stayed in Sangette to try and cross from France into England illegally. There were riots in 2001 and 2002, the year the camp closed.

The immigrants who were living in the Calais camp are to be transferred to new Welcome and Orientation Centers (CAOs) all around France. It has been reported that majority of the refugees were cooperative and welcomed the move.

However, transference to the CAOs does not guarantee their safety. There have been alarming displays of hostility in places where CAOs were being set up. In the more extreme case of Forges-Les-Bains, the proposed center was set on fire. Such displays of objections may be a foreshadowing of the dangers the refugees will face in the future.

Furthermore, there are immigrants that do not want to apply for asylum risk expulsion from the CAOs. Asylum seekers will be moved to the Reception Centre for Asylum Seekers (CADA), most of which are overflowing and unable to hold them long enough for their applications to be completed. CAOs will not take them back, as the buildings will be used for other purposes by spring. Immigrants will be left stranded as a result.

Among the 7000 immigrants removed from the camp, about 1200 were children. Many of these children are unaccompanied minors who have family in England, making them eligible to enter the country.

Suspicions that some ‘minors’ may in fact be adult refugees lying about their age to sneak into the UK has been reported in a number of British media outlets. Among those who have been fueling these skeptical and unforgiving speculations are David Davies, the Conservative MP for Monmouth, and former home secretary Jack Straw, both of whom are pushing for dental investigations or x-rays to prove the age of refugees.

The British Dental Association, however, stated that imposing such checks would be ‘unethical and inappropriate’. The Home Office echoed this view and has firmly ruled out dental x-ray checks on refugees. This controversial issue has divided Britain.

As the ex-Jungle inhabitants are fighting to secure their safety, one can only hope that France and England will work together to do whatever they can to help.