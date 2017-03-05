Health and body ideals have long been an issue for the fashion industry, with the preferred model being between size six and eight. The call for more plus size models has always existed in the fashion industry, and has grown with the more accepting society. In recent years, some of these have been highlighted in a vast scale causing great steps to be made, such as the protests in London Fashion week of 2016 when six models protested for more plus sized modelling and to get rid of the obsession with size zero; the Curve Fashion Festival, first in 2015 is coming back ‘bigger and better’ this year, quoted from the website; and celebrity and star Zendaya has released a new clothing line that now caters for plus sized women. These are just a few of the examples of how far the fashion industry has come, albeit the more publicised examples. However, there is still a long way for the fashion industry to go for it to catch up to modern ethics.

Popular shops like ASOS have specific sections for plus size clothing, however, the models for these items are very often at the very bottom of the scale, wearing the smallest size available. This is part of the reason the campaign isn’t reaching its full potential. It is also not a fully adopted idea, to offer a plus size range. Many brands and shops still do not offer plus size clothing or use plus size models.

One factor that is not largely discussed surrounding the idea is men. Although many brands offer plus size clothing for men, the selection is usually a lot smaller and a lot less advertised. It could be that there is less of a demand from men for more advertisement of plus size models and clothing, but if this is the case, it shows the reluctance and lack of support from the fashion industry towards the movement.

We live in an age of technology, of social media and most importantly, of uninterrupted communication that allows for the spread of popular opinion and ideals. The ideals that are advertised today in the fashion industry for the perfect figure and body are still mostly indistinguishable from those of before the plus size campaign existed and progressed. Yes, more plus size models are being used in advertisement today, both online and on the runways, but it cannot be said that the issue has been rectified until there is no longer a gap between plus size and regular modelling. More clothes are now available for people who fall into the plus size category, but the campaign did not only call for this but for the advertisement of healthier and more obtainable body ideals, it is this that the fashion industry is neglecting to change.

The stigma surrounding the size of clothing worn shows that the plus size campaign is far from over.