This year, Comic Con London yielded an opportunity to play some of the top titles recently released, or due to be, on the Nintendo Switch. We took advantage of the opportunity to play two releases that we at Concrete were excited about: Pokémon Lets Go and Super Mario Party.

Pokémon Let’s Go

The latest release within the Pokémon franchise is the first Pokémon game to be released exclusively for the Nintendo Switch, and is due to be launched on Friday 16 November 2018. Let’s Go Pikachu and Let’s go Eevee gives players the choice between which of these cute companions will follow them throughout their quest through Kanto region, in a game that has been likened to the original Pokémon Yellow game on the Gameboy.

We trialled the cooperative mode which is one of the key new features of Let’s Go. This mode allows up to two players to explore alongside each other with player one leading the way; you can combine your throws when catching Pokémon for a catch bonus and increase your catch rate. You also battle side by side, which, when against a single NPC (non-player character), gives you a heavily weighted advantage over their single Pokémon which follows the standard turn based battle formula.

Overall the game is everything we have been waiting for, the nostalgia of the classic games combined with the graphics and interactive gameplay only achievable through the Nintendo Switch. What’s more, you will be able to transfer Pokémon from Pokémon Go on your phone into Let’s Go. The game can also be purchased with a new controller for the Switch in the shape of a Pokéball to add an extra layer of nostalgia to the game.

Super Mario Party

Super Mario Party allows players the opportunity to take on their frenemies in a fun and exciting new set of challenges. The game is full of a number of different games, some more entertaining than others and with varying difficulty to master.

Nintendo promises that this is a complete refresh of the Mario Party games you know and love with 80 new minigames; you can even link up a second Switch console and lay them flat on a table for the ultimate multiplayer experience.

Super Mario Party certainly didn’t disappoint; the minigames offer almost too much to choose from and are certain to provide hours of fun. Super Mario Party has a sheen of quality that previous Mario Parties noticeably lacked. It doesn’t approach the level of graphical and gameplay fidelity as Super Mario Odyssey, but Party fans will notice the bump in shiny polygons.

Some modes require you to work as a team in order to complete the challenge set by the game, others pit you against your friends in an ultimate showdown. This is certainly an improvement on previous versions of the Mario Party games, however, it can still feel slow and some of the actions required can be difficult to get the joy-con controllers to react in the right way.

You can also play minigames in a set of five to see who can emerge victorious. We had a great time facing off against each other in the various games we trialled (all bar the rapids which we couldn’t get the hang of).