Norfolk Police are appealing for any information to help trace a missing 21-year-old UEA student from Gorleston.

Sophie Smith went missing from her home in Avondale Road at 3am this morning, reportedly leaving her keys and phone at home.

Police are concerned for the welfare of missing 21-year-old Sophie Smith from #Gorleston – have you seen her? Please call 101. pic.twitter.com/MVlQ7C3Y2I — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) December 26, 2017

Police said they are concerned for her welfare.

#CanYouHelp ? Actively searching for Sophie Smith today around #Gorleston and #GreatYarmouth – all eyes in the area required. https://t.co/dYHwVTLnf4 — Insp Lou Provart (@InspProvart) December 26, 2017

Police are asking anyone who may have seen her, or anyone who has information that could help find her to contact Norfolk Police on 101.