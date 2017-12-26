Norfolk Police are appealing for any information to help trace a missing 21-year-old UEA student from Gorleston.

Sophie Smith went missing from her home in Avondale Road at 3am this morning, reportedly leaving her keys and phone at home.

Police said they are concerned for her welfare.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen her, or anyone who has information that could help find her to contact Norfolk Police on 101.

 

