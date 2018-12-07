Norfolk Police arrived to campus today to attend to an incident at the lake, closing off a portion of the broad by 8:30am in order to investigate an alleged rape.

Detectives were on campus to investigate after a woman reported being raped yesterday morning, Thursday 6 December.

The area was sealed off whilst police carried out official enquiries. The police said the victim is being supported by specialist officers.

A spokesperson for the University said “Norfolk Police are investigating a report of rape near the UEA Broad. The University is doing everything it can to support the police with their investigations.”

Norfolk Constabulary told Concrete: “Detectives are investigating after a woman reported being raped in Norwich yesterday morning, Thursday 6 December 2018.

“The incident happened at the UEA in Earlham Road sometime between 2am and 2.30am, when the victim was approached by a man, who then attacked her near to the lake.”

A man, aged in his 20s, has been arrested in connection with the incident and was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre, where he’ll be questioned.

Officers are keen to speak to any witnesses or anyone that may have any information regarding the incident. They’re asked to contact DS Matt Jenkins at Norwich CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.