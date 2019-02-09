A gunman has reportedly assaulted two people this morning in the area around Magdalen Street.



Norfolk Police have closed off Anglia Square shopping centre and Magdalen Street whilst Norwich CID investigates.



The exact nature of the incident is not clear. It is reported that a man carrying a firearm approached a group of people at 04:30am on 9th February, and attacked two individuals. Some unconfirmed reports say that the firearm was an air gun.



The assailant has not yet been identified and Norfolk Police are appealing for information to assist with their capture as they continue to investigate.



Detective Inspector David Taylor, Norfolk Police, said “I would like to reassure the local community that we are carrying out a number of enquiries to identify the offender and we would appeal to anyone with information regarding the incident or the person involved to contact us immediately.”



This is not the first firearms incident in Norwich this year. Last month, Concrete reported on the armed robbery of a shop on Larkman Lane where a man threatened the premise’s owner with a gun and hammer.

