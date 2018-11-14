Two men have been stabbed following an incident at Riverside after a reported altercation at the train station.

The wounded men have been taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment. Their condition has been described as stable.

Police officers were called to the scene shortly after 3:20 p.m. following reports that a number of males were involved in a dispute.

The stabbings took place on Thorpe Road, which has been closed as a result of the incident. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

At the time of publishing, Concrete is awaiting police comment.