Norfolk Police have confirmed they were called to Bluebell Road ‘after members of the public reported seeing a man carrying a rucksack who said he had a bomb.’

The threat has since been found not to be ‘credible.’

At 9:10 am, police were alerted to an incident on Bluebell Road, with reports of a man behaving ‘suspiciously’ and ‘making threats’.

The road was subsequently cordoned off and a police van stationed at the Fiveways roundabout to prevent vehicles from entering the street. Specialist officers, including a police dog unit, were called to the scene and a man in his 20’s was placed under arrest. He awaits questioning at the Wymondham Police Investigation Centre later today.

Additional police patrols will be carried out in the Bluebell Road area this evening to ensure local residents feel secure in the wake of the incident.

Superintendent Terry London said; “Threats of this nature are taken extremely seriously and a number of resources, including armed units, were deployed to the scene…Following initial enquiries and searches carried out, it became clear this wasn’t a credible threat and the cordon was lifted.”

The superintendent offered further reassurance to the public, stating that ‘we are treating this as an isolated incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.’

Bluebell Road’s City Academy Norwich reassured the public on Facebook, stating ‘We are aware there is an ongoing police incident on Bluebell Rd, we are following police advice to stay in the building, all students, staff and visitors are safe.’

Local press outlets have since reported that the implicated man ‘mentioned a bomb’ to a taxi driver, who consequently called the police. Additionally, stories that the police advised residents in the cordoned area to leave their homes were also reported.

However, there has been no police confirmation of these reports. Norwich Superintendent Dave Buckley discouraged unnecessary worry stating in the initial hours of the investigation that ‘we do not believe there is an immediate risk to the public at this time.’

Following the reopening of Bluebell Road, Superintendent Terry London said; ‘We’re in the early stages of investigating this incident…Threats such as this are taken extremely seriously; therefore steps were taken to close the road in the interests of public safety.’

The Superintendent also thanked the public for their cooperation, stating “I’d like to thank local residents and motorists for their patience and understanding whilst we carried out initial enquiries at the scene this morning.”