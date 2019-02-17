This morning Norfolk Constabulary returned to UEA Broad, alongside Norfolk Fire and Rescue’s Urban Search and Rescue team, in a bid to find missing UEA student Nick Sadler.

They scoured UEA Lake in motor and paddle boats, accompanied by rescue dogs, but did not find anything.

The 25-year-old Film and Televisions Studies student has been missing since Thursday 7 February, when he was seen at his home on Helena Road at around 1pm.

In a statement released by police on the 12th February Inspector Graham Dalton said they were “increasingly concerned for his welfare”.

He said, “We’re appealing for help from the public to support us with our enquiries; however we’re asking people not to carry out their own searches, particularly in remote areas, whilst the investigation continues. We urge anyone who may have seen him or has any information as to his whereabouts to contact police immediately.”

The police said today’s search was just another line of enquiry and not prompted by any kind of tip-off.

After they concluded searching by boat the team used a police drone to gain an aerial vantage point.

The police said they continue to search every line of inquiry and hope to find Nick safe.

Nick is white, approximately 5ft 8 tall, medium build, with dark brown hair, glasses, short facial hair and speaks with a Norfolk accent.

Anyone who may have seen Nick, or may know of his whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Police immediately on 101 quoting CAD 22 of 10 February 2019.