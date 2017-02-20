Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has resigned as leader of the Democratic Party (PD), in an attempt to oust a rebellious left-wing faction which is threatening to split the party. This comes almost three months after Renzi stepped down as Prime Minister of Italy in December following a referendum defeat over his plans for Parliamentary and constitutional reform.

Several key individuals in the party have expressed their displeasure over Renzi’s reforming style, calling for a new leader to move the ruling PD further left before they seek to retain their power at upcoming elections which will be dominated by talk of Italy’s ailing economy.

Renzi’s reasoning appears to be that if he is successful in the leadership election his resignation has triggered, it will go some way towards curing the PD’s internal divisions by forcing rebels to leave the party or at least muting their dissenting calls. It is thought that Renzi will stand again for the party leadership at the PD’s conference, scheduled for late spring or early summer.

PD rebels have, however, threatened to break away and form a new party if Renzi is re-elected as leader. If this happens, the current centre-left coalition government would be damaged, and the early elections rebels have warned against would become more likely. Current forecasts suggest limited public appetite for a new left-wing party however some see this as a risk worth taking to bring a more left-wing voice to Parliament.

Yet were Renzi elected back in to lead the PD, it would allow him a chance of regaining his position as Prime Minister at the next national elections. These are anticipated to take place by early 2018 at the latest. Renzi’s replacement as Prime Minister, Paolo Gentiloni, is seen by commentators as only an interim figure. Renzi has further contended that the longer the PD’s internal arguments persist, more ground is being lost to Five Star, who are now almost equal in the opinion polls.

Five Star, chief challengers to the PD, have been gaining support with their populist agenda of disobedience towards the EU. Led by former comedian Beppe Grillo, the party poses a realistic threat to the PD at the ballot box, looking to capitalise on a wave of anti-establishment sentiment in Western politics.

It is hoped by many in the PD that once Renzi has reaffirmed his mandate as party leader, he can fight both Five Star and Northern League, Matteo Salvini’s far-right party. Both rival parties successfully called on the electorate to vote against Renzi’s reforms in December’s referendum to send a message of discontent to the Italian establishment; a result which directly led to Renzi’s resignation from the country’s highest executive office.

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi also remains on the Italian political scene with his party Forza Italia. Although they are not expected to trouble either Five Star or the PD at the ballot box, their consistent polling this year of 12-13 percent, similar to that of the Northern League, could come in useful in a potential centre-right coalition.

However, Berlusconi’s future is unclear after it was revealed last month that he is being investigated over allegations of bribing witnesses after his successful appeal against a conviction for underage sex at one of his infamous “Bunga Bunga” parties. His trial is due to begin in April.

Berlusconi will also sell his shares in Italian football club AC Milan to a Chinese consortium and step down as club President imminently. Former Fulham forward Vincenzo Montella, now Milan coach, praised the outgoing President’s impact across his involvement with the club which stretches back to 1986 and included his rescue of the club from financial ruin and five European Cup wins. Montella stated: “the world of football owes a great deal to Berlusconi” and dedicated Sunday’s 2-1 victory over Fiorentina to the former Prime Minister, despite reported tensions between the pair.

