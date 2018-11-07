We talk a lot about Norwich’s music scene here at Venue. From big to small, LCR to Gringos, it’s safe to say we’re a lucky lot. Yet there’s a small, but very important, group of people who constantly work away behind the scenes to make these venues fill with sound. Often getting overlooked, promotion companies are the integral organ of the live music scene; often pumping their own blood, sweat, tears and money to the cause; they bridge the gaps between the band, the venue and us – the music hungry people of Norwich.

One of Norwich’s own, POORBOY, have been working hard this last year, organising a whole bunch of fun shows championing local, and not so local, bands. They’ve brought us to places we’d never thought possible. We all know about tequila Tuesdays, but who’d have thought you could be eating that salt and sucking that lime in the company of four of our city’s favourite alternative/emo/punk bands! Of course, the bigger venues like Waterfront and LCR bring big names to our small city for which we are eternally grateful, but lest we not forget those who work around the clock so we can pop into a local pub and see some up-and-coming names for no more than a fiver. A few weeks back, The Steam Packet became home to Redwood, who you may recognise from Livewire’s new music playlist, and History and Lore travelling from Cambridge to grace us with their music, all courtesy of the boys at POORBOY. Celebrating their first birthday on 22 November, POORBOY will be hosting UEA’s favourite Marigolds and, a very special headliner all the way from across the pond, Saintseneca at the Rabbit. Sounds like a good one. Remember kids, support your local music venues and those who make everything special, maybe they won’t be such poor boys next time we hear from them.