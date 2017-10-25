When confronted with the idea of deadly animals, one would think of the Australian Outback or the Amazon rainforest, not the quaint town of Melksham in Wiltshire. However, going back to the Mid to Late Jurassic period would have seen a roaming prehistoric crocodile measuring 10ft from head to tail.

Jo CastleIn the warm, shallow seas that once covered Wiltshire, Ieldraan melkshamensis predated on large-bodied marine life – mainly prehistoric squid.

Professor Steve Brusatte, a vertebrate paleontologist at the University of Edinburgh said that Ieldraan melkshamensis would have been one of the top predators in the oceans of Jurassic Britain, “whilst dinosaurs were thundering across the land”.

A fossilised lower jaw and broken skull were unearthed in the 1870s from the extensive Oxford Clay Formation, a Jurassic marine sedimentary rock formation underlying much of southeast England – from as far west as Dorset and as far north as Yorkshire. Now residing in the Natural History Museum, it was thought Ieldraan melkshamensis was a member of Geosaurini, a family of prehistoric crocodile originating in the Late Jurassic period between 152 to 157 m.y.a.

With detailed re-analysis, the fossil revealed the sub-family arose many millions of years earlier in the Middle Jurassic period.

Davide Foffa, Professor at the University of Edinburgh, said: “Ieldraan melkshamensis tells us a very important story about the evolution of ancient crocodiles and how they became the apex predators in their ecosystem”.

“It’s not the prettiest fossil in the world”, he added.

The creature was given the nickname of the Melksham Monster.

As the British countryside continues to be remodelled through weathering, erosion and even development, who knows what other prehistoric behemoths will be unearthed, shedding light on Jurassic evolution?