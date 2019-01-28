Many students at UEA have been left waiting months for prescription medications from the Medical Centre.

Pharmacists across Norfolk have warned there are a shortage of medications, with no signs of a solution in the near future.

The NHS has decreased the amount it will pay for drugs due to ongoing austerity measures, meaning fewer pharmaceutical companies are willing to sell medications to the UK.

Fluoxetine, an antidepressant, and naproxen, an anti-inflammatory, are some of many drugs which have become hard to come by. In October, there was a shortage in supply of 45 drugs. Now, there are over 80 medications so hard to come by the Department for Health are willing to pay premium prices for.

Tony Dean, chief officer at the Norfolk Local Pharmaceutical Committee (LPC), said: ‘It’s a national problem and it is a very real and increasing problem.’

Serene Shibli, a UEA student, said: ‘I have medication produced in Europe and if these get worse, with no trade deal getting them might be a real issue to the extent my mum has suggested stockpiling.’

‘Imagine having people put in in the position of losing an organ because they wanted to win back their sense of national identity.’

Another UEA student, who has asked to remain anonymous, has said ‘I have ADHD, so I have Tranquilyn for this. Over summer (for about five months) I wasn’t able to get this from the pharmacist, they said they would text me when it was available, but never came through even though I phoned a few times.

‘Eventually, the prescription expired so I went back to doctor for it again, went back to pharmacy and explained what had gone on, they still didn’t have it so suggested I went to another pharmacy.’

They continued: ‘I then had to go back to the doctor again so the brand could be changed, as my medication is high control, so the pharmacist wasn’t able to do this for me. This was really frustrating as it takes quite a while to get a doctor’s appointment at UEA doctor.’

This issue has become particularly worrying for many patients due to the potential backlash from Brexit. However, a Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said, ‘We have not seen any evidence of current medicine supply issues linked to EU exit preparations.’

Some have argued that a national shortage of drugs is a fluctuating phenomenon that is not uncommon. However, former Liberal Democrat MP Sandra Gidley, a pharmacist and Chairwoman of the English Pharmacy Board at the Royal Pharmaceutical Society. has said that they ‘are now worse than ever’.

Jack Ashton, a UEA student, said: ‘I have a severe nut allergy (potentially fatal), since October I’ve been without an EpiPen because they ran out and ‘couldn’t estimate’ when they’d get more in.

They also had none of the replacement, EpiJETS. I’m going to check today, but I’ve been without any medication for about three months now.’

Another UEA student told Concrete they had to ‘wait four weeks for a prescription because the doctor failed to change the medication, he had given me three times after he had been asked to change it.

I also have asked for inhalers on repeat prescriptions, but the doctors haven’t checked they prescribed the correct dose, so I had to pay for medication that was useless and go back and get more.’

The NHS’s ‘Medicine Shortage Guidance from June 2018 states ‘If a prescribed medicine is out of stock, ensure all options to help the patient get their treatment have been considered before contacting the prescriber.’

The final step, after contacting all wholesalers and other pharmacies in the area, is to ‘ask the patient if they would like their prescription returned to them, or whether they would like you to contact the GP to arrange for an alternative to be prescribed. In some cases, a patient may prefer to wait if the medication is not required urgently.’

Georgina Burchell, Welfare, Community and Diversity Officer said: ‘The shortage in medical supplies is troubling. Whilst this issue is being felt across many areas of the NHS current due to forces like Brexit it’s difficult to read that our students are being negatively affected. We’d encourage people to make sure they put prescriptions in with plenty of time and continue to check with your pharmacy.’

The University Medical Centre have been contacted to comment.