Should the university be opening itself up to promoting premium accommodation that is unaffordable for most of its students?

My first thought was no. UEA(SU) is there to support the best interest of students and surely advertising extortionately priced accommodation to students seems to undermine this.

However, upon further consideration, I somewhat no longer disagree. Here’s why: UEA(SU) is a not for profit charity, meaning that any money made goes back into the student body.

Unlike most student unions that receive their money in the form of a block grant from the university, UEA(SU) makes the majority of their money from commercial enterprise be that through the SU bar and shop, club nights and advertising.

I do believe that if the SU is going to advertise to students, then there need to be thorough checks to make sure that what is advertised is appropriate and within student interest.

In terms of the student accommodation being advertised, the prices are not that different from prices on campus. A large en-suite in Crown Place costs £145, whereas in the Autumn term a large en-suite on-campus cost £181.58 (autumn term) and £156.38 in the spring term.

While price is not the only consideration to be made, the letting agreement, for example, needs to be looked over, the accommodation advertised is not as extortionate as I first thought especially with all amenities included, such as the gym, social spaces, bills.

I no longer take issue with it being advertised. It shows students that there is more choice than just campus accommodation or housing, and allows students to make a more informed decision by looking at all the different accommodation options.