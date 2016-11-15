Directed by Mira Nair, Queen of Katwe stars Madina Nalwanga as Phiona Mutesi, a poor girl living in the Kampala slum of Katwe who goes on to become a chess prodigy. The film opens with the locals going about their daily routine in the Katwe community and you see the impoverished conditions that they inhabit. Our first encounter with Phiona is when she spies on a chess class, hiding behind the wall, inspiring her to find out more about the art form. The coach recognizes early on Phiona’s natural ability to play chess and she goes on to compete on a national and global scale.

This film is authentic and does not hide behind Hollywood embellishments, remaining honest and true to its story. In fact, the film humbles you because it makes you appreciate all of the things that everyone takes for granted: water, a decent meal and a roof over our heads. At one point, Phiona’s home is flooded by a storm and her brother nearly drowns; in the West we never have to worry about our homes being washed away and you can have a glass of water without walking miles to go and fetch it.

Madina Nalwanga gives a truly heart-warming depiction of a real chess champion who is successful in the most challenging circumstances, specifically supporting her widowed mother, Nakku Harriet in a hut that they can barely afford with the money they make from hawking maize. The film neither pities nor romanticizes their poverty, instead it focuses on the prospect of hope in adverse times. Phiona’s love of chess becomes an escape from her harsh reality in this touching and emotional representation of a young girl’s fight to become a chess champion against all odds.