UEA is home to over 200 clubs and societies – some more appreciated than others. As we get into the groove of the second semester, routine sets in. Perhaps it’s time to try something different? Why not opt for the quirky, underappreciated societies and unearth some hidden gems? This article serves to highlight exactly that: five societies you may not have heard about, but if you give them a try, will certainly love. After all, everyone loves an underdog.

Table Football Society

People should consider joining Table football society as it offers some nice, chilled fun. Everyone in the society is very welcoming and friendly. We run a tournament every Wednesday in the hive and the winner receives a prize, and we usually go to the SU bar afterwards for a drink and game of pool. We also run lots of socials which often involve going to clubs together. It’s just £3 to the join for the whole year(!), so why not come along and give it a try.

– Ellie Ioannou

Laser Society

To put it simply, Laser Society is a group of people who get together weekly to play laser tag. We don’t require any special skill except enthusiasm and energy. With this, we test the limits of what can be done at a laser tag arena, whether it be special game modes rarely seen by the public, awesome collaborations with other UEA societies, quirky theme nights, or just having a plain old get-together. If anyone is looking for a small society which is welcoming, fun-filled and embraces their inner child, there’s no finer choice than joining the UEA Laser Society.

– Dominic Currins

Real Ale Society

The UEA Real Ale Society is equal parts about having a laugh and giving back to the community. We care deeply about the local real ale and craft beer scene and actively run socials to many of Norwich’s ‘hidden gem’ pubs and bars. We attend the Norwich Beer Festival every year with discounts for our members and are growing our relationships with local breweries. We even run a yearly winter trip into Europe which has proven to be an excellent chance to bond and a great experience in itself for those who go. Looking forward, we have big plans for a world record pub crawl event in order to raise money for charity and bring awareness to the plight of small pubs struggling to stay open.

– Andrew McLauchlan

Bowling Society

UEA Bowling Society offers a great opportunity to meet new people whilst enjoying the great sport/hobby (this is still up for debate) of bowling! We hold regular sessions every two weeks on a Monday night at Hollywood Bowl, with a discounted price on two games, usually followed by a brief walk across the street to Wetherspoons for a relaxed post-game drink or bite to eat. We occasionally hold non-bowling events, such as LCR socials and movie nights on campus (with free pizza). Our society has a friendly non-competitive atmosphere, and we welcome students of all abilities. Our main focus is not winning, but getting to know some friendly folks and have a few laughs. Join our Facebook page – UEA Bowling Society – for more information on upcoming events.

– Evan White

Bad Film

Splintering off from UEA’s much more prolific Cinema Society, Bad Film Society is its (proudly) ugly duckling. A cult hit, the society showcases films deemed by everyone as terrible, making the experience all the more fun to sit through. Quote along to The Room, laugh at (or with) Bee Movie, look on in horror at Battlefield Earth: the world’s your oyster, and my god, it tastes disgusting. You can find out more information on upcoming events by joining the Facebook group, UEA Bad Film Society

– Gus Edgar-Chan