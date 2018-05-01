The Rock, giant monsters, and city-wide destruction. Three things that conclusively summarise exactly what Rampage is.

Directed by San Andreas director Brad Peyton, Rampage follows primatologist Davis Okoye (Dwayne Johnson) and his best friend George – an albino gorilla. When George, along with two other unsuspecting animals, are exposed to a dangerous pathogen that sends them on a destructive frenzy, Okoye, geneticist Dr. Kate Caldwell (Naomie Harris) and government agent Harvey Russell ( Jeffrey Dean Morgan) must find out who has caused this genetic mutation and how can they stop it before it’s too late.

Rampage is nothing special, but it’s fun. It’s a film that caters to its action-junkie audience, and is enjoyable in doing so. This is something that Hollywood films of late have been lacking. With most major studios focusing solely on creating the next cinematic universe, most big action blockbusters these days are flops. This is what makes Rampage special: it is not trying to be something else. It’s funny, action-packed, and the special effects are incredible. It’s no wonder there are talks of a sequel.

Aside from its big-budget action scenes and entertaining story, Rampage makes good use of its small cast. With Dwayne Johnson as the film’s star it already has one of the 21st centuries biggest names. But it’s characters like Morgan’s Russell that really steal the show. Morgan, straight out of his long-running stint as Negan on The Walking Dead, puts all the charm of his fan-favourite villain into his character, and then some. Whilst Johnson provides the film’s muscle, it is Russell who compliments this with wit and charm.

Rampage has been one of the best action films of the year so far. Sit back, relax, and enjoy.

★★★