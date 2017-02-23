The Red Shoes was an absolutely brilliant production. The set was spectacular, the cast portrayed their characters with incredible depth, the little symbolisms and metaphors that Matthew Bourne injected into the performance were moving, and the music was powerful.

When Ashley Shaw, who plays the main character, Vicki, first burst onto stage, I was lost for words. Shaw creates the most stunning lines when she dances, executing every turn with precision, head always tilted at just the right angle, her movements smooth and fluid. The costuming also added to the effect; while the other ballerinas were in elaborate costumes that were a gold, white or silver, Vicki first appears in a simple turquoise dress, signaling to the audience that she is special.

Lermontov then invites her to join his ballet company. We are swept up into the world of professional ballet, of performance and production and all the chaos that comes with it, as we follow Vicki’s journey as the new lead in the ballet, ‘The Red Shoes’.

The setting greatly enhanced the performance. The first few scenes set in Monte Carlo, for example, are illuminated with a lovely blue hue, the calm lighting fitting the plot because Vicki’s initial time spent in Monte Carlo with the company was the more peaceful part of the show. The plot’s turning point happens when Vicki and the company’s composer, Julian, whom she has a love affair with, are told by Lermontov to leave the company as he disapproves of their relationship. Julian and Vicki end up working for a small performing troupe with amateur acts. This part of the show provides some much-needed comic relief.

My favourite part of the entire show was Vicki and Julian’s emotional duet. Both are struggling to live without their professional careers, and their frustration is portrayed through a passionate, contemporary-style dance. Their facial expressions, the strength in their movements, and the choreography displayed the couple’s pain with incredible intensity. It also showed off the versatility of the dancers. It is fascinating that Bourne plays with different styles throughout the whole show, including a bit of ballroom, modern, contemporary mixed in with ballet.

Eventually, Vicki goes back to the Ballet Lermontov. The revolving proscenium arch on stage was an ingenious way to simultaneously show the audience what is happening behind the curtains and on the stage that Vicki performs on, wearing none other than her red shoes. The music, lighting, huge and fast swings of the proscenium arch all build up a nightmarish atmosphere. Vicki eventually runs onto a train track, still in her red shoes, and gets hit by a train. Just like in ‘The Red Shoes’ ballet show Vicki performed for, she dies soon after her lover removes her red shoes. The show comes to a chilling end, with Lermontov holding the red shoes, ready for his next victim.

Overall, the show was beautifully executed. The plot seemed muddled at times, but the main turning points were clear. It may not be a classical ballet, like ‘Swan Lake’ is, but ‘The Red Shoes’ will stick with its audiences for a long time.

The Red Shoes is at Norwich Theatre Royal 21st-25th Feb