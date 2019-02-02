Since the overwhelming success of the petrifying Resident Evil 7: Biohazard back in 2017, Capcom have unsurprisingly jumped onto the recent ‘remaster’ bandwagon along with the rest of gaming industry. Having released a remake of the 1996 Resident Evil late last year, in which gamers followed Chris Redfield or Jill Valentine as they attempt escape from a fairly classic spooky mansion infested with zombies, creepy critters and disgusting bosses, the RE series has gained a new surge of popularity which it rightly deserves, being one of the franchises that defined the survival horror genre.

Now, at the very start of 2019 (which hopes to be a brilliant year in gaming), Capcom have pushed the boat out even further with their Resident Evil 2 Remake, released on Windows, Xbox and PS4 last week. Combining elements of the 1998 Resident Evil 2 with their current RE engine – as praised in reviews of Resident Evil 7 – this is a game that will surely follow in the footsteps of other amazing contemporary survival horror titles such as Outlast, Alien: Isolation and The Last of Us. Don’t believe me? During E3 2018, it won ‘Best of Show’ in the Game Critics Awards, meaning we should all be getting excited for this one.

Returning to the characters of Claire Redfield – a college student – and Leon S. Kennedy – a rookie police officer – this month we’ll be fighting our way through the gloomy Racoon City as the apocalypse hits the world. What’s more, the setting design is not only hauntingly beautiful as a once grand city falling to pieces, but promises an atmosphere that will send shivers down your spine – especially when there’s a zombie (or worse) lurking around every corner. As promised by the developers of the game, there will be a very claustrophobic feel to the gameplay, as well as a longer playtime than the original and additional features, such as the return of the bizarre characters of Hunk and Tofu.

Weapons – pistols, shotguns, grenades, rocket launchers, knives, the lot – pack a punch too, becoming increasingly destructive as you progress. Their velocity seems realistic to the point of being traumatic… or deeply satisfying, if you’re a big fan of horror. Enemies to look out for include lickers, zombie dogs and g-types, as well as the infamous Tyrant, who remains as brutal as he was in the original – meaning he can crush your skull with his fist, if you don’t run away from him quick enough. And of course there’s a brilliant storyline to get invested in, including cinematic cutscenes and a variety of savage twists and turns. Whether or not it has been expanded upon since the original game, we’ll have to see – regardless, the Resident Evil 2 Remake is sure to be a blast.