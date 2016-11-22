Pottergate feels cosy, even from the outside, and it seemed only right to visit a cosy spot for some winter warmers after our investigations into hygge. After a long day of christmas shopping, all you want to do is cosy up in the candlelight for food that feeds the soul, especially as winter arrives. Roots is the perfect place for this, serving a range of classic, homely dishes with big flavours.

Roots sits opposite the Belgian Monk, but has a far more understated appearance. With a coffee shop downstairs, decked out with cakes and the most delicious-looking sausage rolls, the restaurant sits behind it. There are two floors, each dining room decorated with a quaint, pinterest-esque vibe. Mismatched chairs, cute candles and soul music playing in the background all contribute to the warm homely vibe.

The food is presented so beautifully – we started with some sourdough bread, served on a slate with delicious fresh butter and sea salt. After that, the main courses arrived. The portion sizes were excellent and presented in a classy style, while still echoing the home style feel of the place.

Lydia had a buttermilk chicken burger, which had a lovely golden crumb, keeping the chicken moist along with the homemade red slaw. The chips were chunky and comforting, just what you would expect from a rustic restaurant with class.

Lillie had roast pork belly, which was tender, beautifully seasoned and went really well with the other flavours on the plate. The mash was creamy and the apple sauce gave a roast-dinner vibe, alongside the almost festive flavoured spiced red cabbage.

We decided to share two desserts between us (all in the name of good journalism… honestly…)! First was the chocolate and orange mousse cake: a decadent pudding somewhere between a cheesecake and a mousse. Served with creme fraiche and fresh orange wedges to cut through the richness, we both loved it.

Then, we had the poached pear, served with gingerbread crumbs and cinnamon ice cream. The owner told us that it was a new item on the menu, and we hope it stays! We both agreed that the warm, soft, sumptuous pear was perfectly hygge! The balance of sweet and spiced flavours was a festive treat, and the gingerbread crumbs were our favourite part – a really inventive and visually appealing way to serve such a simple dish.

Every dish was fresh, appetising and well worth the money. The options on the drinks menu were extensive, and, like the food, offered a focus on local produce. There were also some vegan, vegetarian and gluten free dishes, with something for everyone to enjoy. They also serve roast dinners on sundays, perfect for those lazy days when you want to indulge in a roast dinner without the effort of making one.

Quiet, cosy, quaint and with its delicious food, it is definitely the perfect spot for some hygge when you’re hungry!

What we had:

Sourdough bread – £3.50

Pork belly, mashed potatoes, apple puree, red cabbage with creamy sauce – £10.95

Buttermilk chicken burger, with bacon, avocado, slaw, served with fries and salad – £10.95

Poached pear with gingerbread crumbs and cinnamon ice cream – £4.95

Chocolate and orange mousse cake with creme fraiche – £4.95