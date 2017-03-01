What we had:

Mina Panino – Parma ham, fresh mozzarella, rocket, and mayo – £4.20

Milanese Panino – Milano salami, artichoke, black olive pate, with melted fontina cheese – £3.50

Saporita, meaning ‘tasty,’ is a new Italian cafe, which recently opened in the Norwich Lanes on St Andrew’s Hill. The cafe may be new to Norwich, but the family who own it have been in the pizza business since 1980, where they had a panino and pizza stand in Italy! The Italian charm definitely shows in the decor, friendly service, and delicious food they serve.

The cafe is decorated with a quaint Italian feel, with traditional music playing. The food is presented on a huge counter: fresh paninis, pizzas, and focaccias, all hand made. They also serve antipasti, and the fresh meat and cheese on display instantly shows the quality of the ingredients used at Saporita, and the little window through to the kitchen shows Mama busy at work preparing everything by hand.

The customer service is excellent; the staff are friendly,welcoming and happy to help.

Take-away seems a popular option with many of their customers being professionals and students, eager to eat quickly. The speed of the service makes Saporita the perfect place for a high quality lunch to-go, or you can sit inside for a chilled break whilst in the city. I liked the fact that we could see our food being made, as it guaranteed the quality and passion put into each meal.

With vegan options, plenty for vegetarians, and a wide selection of meat options, there is surely something for everyone. The pizza cake is one of their signature dishes, with delicious fillings served between two pizza bases, as well as classic deep-pan style pizzas with a range of fresh toppings. The Italian heritage here is prevalent, and it is clear to see the pride taken in every single pizza and sandwich.

It may seem odd to rave about pizzas and sandwiches, but the value of taking something simple, and making it well, should never be underestimated. Saporita do exactly that: with no pretence or gimmicks. Lunches can often be overpriced, but buying from family-run, local businesses makes lunch more personal, and better value. The value for money at Saporita is great, as the quality is indesputable, the range

is extensive, and the service is exceptional. Despite only opening in the last few months, the cafe is already building up a group of regular customers, and it is easy to see why. The owners host occasional aperitivo evenings, where guests can sample the deli-style meats and cheeses, as well as their classic focaccia breads. On a previous visit, I had the ‘Vespa’ focaccia, which had speck ham, provola cheese, roasted courgetes and black olive pate inside, which was an intriguing combination that really worked. The way each item is named after an iconic Italian place, person or thing makes the experience even more personal, and also appeals to those wanting to try something new. Also, another benefit of eating at Saporita is that the generous portion sizes do not detract from the fact that this is a far healthier option than, say, a fast-food lunch, or a calorific coffee and cake.

A fun fact I learned from the owners of Saporita is that ‘panino’ is the singular of ‘panini’ – so my trip was both educational and delicious! I definitely recommend Saporita, and left with no complaints. I will definitely be going back soon!