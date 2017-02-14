The UK’s revenge porn helpline will close in March, after just over two years of operation.

The helpline was set up in February 2015 to provide advice and support to those affected by having explicit images or videos of them shared non-consensually, usually by a former partner.

Sarah Champion, the Labour MP for Rotherham has opposed this cut, stating in the House of Commons: “Some 20% of 13- to 21-year-olds have had unwanted pornographic images sent to them, and 5% of them have had indecent images shared without their consent.”

She asked: “why is the government cutting the funding to the revenge porn helpline and how will you ensure that the victims have access to bespoke support, when you are shutting the only helpline in March?”

The government’s only comment was that no announcement on the helpline’s future has yet been made, despite reports from the Guardian that the helpline has “failed to receive any commitment of support” from the government in funding negotiations.

The current legislation about revenge porn is relatively recent, but there were 200 prosecutions for the disclosure of private sexual images without the subject’s consent in 2015-16.

Legislation concerning revenge porn has been criticised by campaigners who say that it does not go far enough to deal with the digital nuances of the crime. Laura Higgins, who founded the helpline for victims, said that the current law will mean many incidents “fall through the net”. “Photoshopped images are not covered,” she explained at the time of the legislation’s introduction. “There’s a whole group of victims who won’t be covered,” she claimed.

The law was also criticised for not involving any measures to necessitate the removal of non-consensually disclosed images immediately.

Currently even if an individual is facing criminal prosecution for revenge porn they do not have to remove the image in question immediately.

Campaigners have thus advocated for legislation which includes an option for victims to file for an injunction against the perpetrator, so that any private images would have to be taken off the internet. The Crown Prosecution Service state that in these situations “the offence may fall under a number of other areas of legislation, for example the Malicious Communications Act 1988,” however campaigners say that this leaves many victims of revenge porn vulnerable.

Nik Noone, CEO of Galop, a London anti-violence organisation for LGBT people, has said that authorities and the legal system have “struggled to keep up with the pace of change and the reality of what people are experiencing.

”This sentiment has been expressed by many activists concerned with the current structures in place to help prosecute perpetrators of revenge porn. “People are in this territory that changes quickly but rules or norms are not evolving at the same pace.”